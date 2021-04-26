Julianne Hough’s Sports Bra & Leggings Are Unconventional Swimwear for a Day at the Beach

Julianne Hough hit the beach in an unexpected fashion this weekend with her brother Derek Hough.

Together, the professional dancing siblings soaked up the sun at Venice Beach on Saturday. While Derek took a dip in the ocean in a pair of shorts, the “Safe Haven” actress wore an unconventional outfit for a day in the water; her look featured a coordinating sports bra and leggings set in a monochrome brown finish.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Jill Biden and Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Julianne Hough swims in unexpected attire out in Venice Beach, Calif., April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Julianne Hough swims in unexpected attire out in Venice Beach, Calif., April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Julianne Hough swims in unexpected attire out in Venice Beach, Calif., April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Though she went barefoot on the sand, Julianne Hough typically matches her athleisure to one brand of sneakers in particular: Hoka One One.

Earlier this month, for example, the “Dancing With the Stars” alumna herself tested out a few moves in her garage home gym, gliding through the rhythm in comfortable attire. Her outfit included a graphic oversize sweatshirt layered over classic black leggings.

On her feet, Hough laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One for the workout. Her pair resembles the brand’s popular Clifton silhouette, made to tackle road running, featuring a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Hough’s particular silhouette, the new Clifton 7 iteration, retails for $130 and can currently be found at Zappos.com.

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Click through the gallery to find more of Julianne Hough’s chicest street style moments over the years.