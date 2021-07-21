Julianne Hough Has That Birthday Glow in a Backless Crop Top & Flowing Skirt

Julianne Hough welcomed her 33rd birthday today in the most ethereal way.

The dancer celebrated her big day this morning with a trip to a sunflower field, soaking up the sunshine in style. For the outing, Hough went boho-chic in a coordinating backless crop top and white maxi skirt set that popped against the endless rows of flowers.

“Feeling the birthday love and letting it all pour in! So grateful for the many years of love and support you’ve all shown me. It’s been a long cold, lonely winter Here comes the sun,” Hough captioned the post.

This past weekend, leading up to her birthday, the “Safe Haven” actress attended the 2021 amFAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

For the occasion, Hough modeled a peek-a-boo gown from designer Nicolas Jebran complete with a one-shoulder fit, a peek-a-boo panel across the torso and a high-leg slit. The dancer then accessorized further with pieces from Bulgari and almost hidden silver sandals with a tall heel and rounded toe.

Julianne Hough attends the amfAR Gala during the 74th Cannes Film Festival at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, France, July 16. CREDIT: AP

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” star typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

