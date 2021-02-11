Julianne Hough Gets Adventurous in Skinny Jeans & Hiking Boots to Climb a Tree

Julianne Hough showed off her adventurous side this week as she explored the great outdoors from a new point of view.

The “Safe Haven” actress spent her Wednesday afternoon hiking and letter her inner child run free as she climbed trees in chic seasonal attire. The cold weather look teamed a gray knit sweater with classic skinny jeans, a printed jacket wrapped around the waist and a burgundy beanie to top things off.

To prep for the terrain, Hough protected her feet in tan leather hiking boots complete with a contrasting white outsole and red laces; Danner and Eddie Bauer both offer similar silhouettes from $150 to $219.

Earlier in the month, Hough demonstrated the versatility of her style, debuting a bolder formalwear ensemble on a secret set. The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna strutted her way across a set today in a chic blazer-style dress; the mini black number included a double-breasted silhouette with a split hem and a surprise open-back cutout.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits.

Hough continued the business-ready appeal of her outfit with her peep-toe pumps. The sleek black pair included see-through d’Orsay paneling for a foot-flattering finish, all set atop a lifted stiletto heel.

When it comes to Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Julianne Hough’s best off-duty looks over the years.