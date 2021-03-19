Julianne Hough Goes Horseback Riding in a Cozy Sweater, Leather Booties & Disputed Skinny Jeans

Julianne Hough added another skill to her impressive repertoire this week: horseback riding.

The professional dancer tried out the sport on Instagram today, showing off her chic themed attire for the occasion. Her outfit included a cozy tan sweater matched to dark-wash skinny jeans and block-heeled booties. Hough’s choice of denim is an argued move as per Gen-Z tastes who have taken to TikTok in recent weeks to express their thoughts on the 2000s-chic silhouette along with side parts and more millennial trends.

When she isn’t in comfortable off-duty attire, you can find the “Dancing With the Stars” alumna in a mix of on-trend looks. In February, for example, she strutted her way across a set in a chic blazer-style dress; the mini black number included a double-breasted silhouette with a split hem and a surprise open-back cutout.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits.

Hough continued the business-ready appeal of her outfit with her peep-toe pumps. The sleek black pair included see-through d’Orsay paneling for a foot-flattering finish, all set atop a lifted stiletto heel.

For Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Click through the gallery to find more of Julianne Hough’s edgiest looks over the years.