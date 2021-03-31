Julianne Hough Perfects the Monochrome Trend in a Sleek Jumpsuit & Stiletto Sandals

Julianne Hough pulled off spring’s hit styling hack with ease as she joined forces with Rooms To Go.

The professional dancer posed atop pieces from the furniture retailer today on Instagram, contrasting the bright yellow background in an all-black look. The outfit features a high-neck, sleeveless jumpsuit cinched together with a gold-buckled belt; she elevated the ensemble further in stiletto sandals with a classic double-strap design.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Earlier in the month, Hough showed off another side of her chic style in a unique way.

The “Safe Haven” star tried out the horseback riding on March 19, showing off her chic themed attire for the occasion. Her outfit included a cozy tan sweater matched to dark-wash skinny jeans and block-heeled booties. Hough’s choice of denim is an argued move as per Gen-Z tastes who have taken to TikTok in recent weeks to express their thoughts on the 2000s-chic silhouette along with side parts and more millennial trends.

For Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Dancing With the Stars” alumna typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

