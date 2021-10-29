Julianne Hough Makes a Case for All-Denim in a Jean Catsuit & a Vintage Bag

Julianne Hough found the perfect off-duty look with a vintage twist this week.

The “Safe Haven” actress took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her latest daytime ensemble, modeling a full denim look with a zip-up, catsuit-style jumpsuit.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits made a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

Hough’s own look came matched to low-top white sneakers with a contrasting outsole and also to a special vintage backpack.

“Ever since my days living in London, I’ve loved collecting gems from vintage and consignment shops. There is something special about the love that comes through a piece of clothing or a bag that has been passed along from one woman to another,” wrote Hough in her caption.



For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” star typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

