Julianne Hough Perfects Pre-Fall Styling in a High-Slit Floral Dress & Easy Block-Heeled Sandals

By Claudia Miller
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Julianne Hough found the perfect way to transition your style from summer to fall this week.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna attended the celebrity-filled Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event on Sunday in Los Angeles. For the outing, Hough opted for a floral dress complete with a black fabric base and colorful overlays; the design’s long-sleeve fit came offset with a high-leg slit and midi hemline for a cool balance of warmth and coverage.

julianne hough, floral dress, long-sleeve dress, high-slit, legs, face mask, sunglasses, sandals, heels, la, day of indulgence
Julianne Hough attends the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles, Aug. 15.
CREDIT: MEGA
To give the outfit a more summery finish, Hough opted against boots and instead modeled a new pair of sandals. The black silhouette included double straps across the toe with another securing strap buckled on the ankle, all set atop a short block heel and square toe.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

