Julianne Hough’s Strapless Floral Bikini & Flowing Cover-Up Are Peak Vacation Style

Julianne Hough served up major vacation style inspiration today as she hit the beach in style during her Mexico vacation.

Soaking up the sun in Tulum this afternoon, the professional dancer prepped for warm weather in a strapless floral bikini layered under a chic cover-up. The flowing coral number featured a wrapping design, cinched together with a rounded buckle across the hip.

Julianne Hough relaxes on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, April 28. CREDIT: MEGA

Before she headed out of the country, Hough also visited the beach this past weekend in California with her brother Derek Hough.

Together, the professional dancing siblings soaked up the sun at Venice Beach on Saturday. While Derek took a dip in the ocean in a pair of shorts, the “Safe Haven” actress wore an unconventional outfit for a day in the water; her look featured a coordinating sports bra and leggings set in a monochrome brown finish.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Jill Biden and Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Julianne Hough swims in unexpected attire out in Venice Beach, Calif., April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Footloose” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

