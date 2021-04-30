Julianne Hough Hits the Beach in a Plunging Bathing Suit & the Coolest Fishnet Cover-Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough continued her streak of stylish beach attire as she enjoyed her time off in Mexico this week.

The “Footloose” actress went for a stroll along the beaches of Tulum, Mexico, on Wednesday in a chic look for summer, starting off with a plunging white one-piece bathing suit. The outfit then layered in metallic gold jewelry and a coordinating green fishnet cardigan and pants set as a bold cover-up.

Julianne Hough steps out in style on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, April 28. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier in the week, the professional dancer prepped for warm weather in a strapless floral bikini layered under a chic cover-up. The flowing coral number featured a wrapping design, cinched together with a rounded buckle across the hip.

Julianne Hough relaxes on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, April 28. CREDIT: MEGA

For Julianne Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Safe Haven” star typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in Lululemon leggings or her favorite Hoka One One sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Go glam like Julianne Hough for your next vacation in these pieces inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Brigitte Plunge Bathing Suit, $132 (was $165).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Oye Swimwear Roman Bathing Suit, $350.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lulus

Buy Now: Lulus Boho Crochet Cover-Up, $48.

