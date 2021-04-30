Jordyn Woods Is a Walking Piece of Art in a Boldly Printed Set & Cult-Favorite Heels

Jordyn Woods looked like a walking piece of art as she grabbed dinner at Nobu Malibu last night.

The model ventured out to the celeb-favorited restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday in a matching look from Miaou. Coated in a black and white sculpture-inspired print, similar tops retail for $98 while the brand’s bottoms sell for $295 at Ssense.

Jordyn Woods steps out in a printed look and designer heels at Nobu Malibu, April 29. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Jordyn Woods’ heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Woods tapped one of every star’s most beloved brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent series of hit collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Hailey Baldwin even to Rihanna herself.

As for Woods’ pick, in particular, the influencer went for a glittering square-toe mule with a strappy design. Similar silhouettes from the designer retail for $985 at Net-a-Porter.

As for Woods herself, the social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018 and an affordable PrettyLittleThing collection in October 2020.

