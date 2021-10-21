Jordyn Woods Discovers an Autumnal Edge in a Mesh Shirt, Cutoff Shorts & Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods found a perfect way to still bring an edge to her fall styling.

The model showed off her seasonal attire on Instagram last night, posing in front of the changing foliage in a mesh long-sleeve turtleneck and cutoff denim shorts. The outfit also included a layered black bralette, a leather trench coat and a $2,290 jean minibag from Balenciaga.

When it came to footwear, Woods tapped into one of this year’s biggest shoe trends in thigh-high leather boots.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Another trend Woods herself is a major fan of is ankle-wrap heels. Ahead of her 24th birthday last month, the media personality has been celebrating early across social media. Just today, Woods shared another statement party ensemble with two trending elements. The first was her bodycon dress, complete with long-sleeves, a high-leg slit and ribbed fabric.

In addition to her attire, Woods’ own choice of footwear also offered up head-turning appeal. Set atop a lifted stiletto heel and round toe, the silhouette bears resemblance to René Caovilla’s signature Cleo sandals that retail for $1,630 at Farfetch.

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

