Jordyn Woods Is Effortlessly Chic in a Crop Top, Classic Pumps & a $30 Vintage Blazer

Jordyn Woods helped make Karl-Anthony Towns’ day even more special yesterday as she surprised him at his high school Hall of Fame induction.

Arriving at Saint Joseph’s in Metuchen, New Jersey, the model herself opted for a vintage twist on dressed-down style on Tuesday. Woods’ ensemble included a black crop top and dark-wash, straight-leg jeans with a retro jacket to match; the media personality explained in her Instagram Stories that she got her cropped white blazer at a vintage shop for just $30.

To give the outfit an elevated finish, Woods accented her look with classic black pumps.

With the NBA season starting soon, Woods has been supporting her beau across the country.

Last week, she cheered on her Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the team’s pre-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Witnessing a win from the Timberwolves, Woods brought team spirit in a blue vintage crewneck sweatshirt and butter yellow trousers.

Her outfit also included an impressive watch and a pair of canvas platform sneakers. The high-top kicks came set atop an at least 2-inch base with an endless lacing system, bearing resemblance to similar $1,100 pairs from Rick Owens.

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

