Jordyn Woods Shows a Sweeter Side in an Angelic Dress, Bright Red Tights & Hot Pink Heels

Jordyn Woods showed off a sweeter side to her style this week as she starred in Lucky Daye’s music video for “Over.”

The model shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, posting images on Instagram on Wednesday. For the video, Woods modeled a voluminous white dress complete with a backless dip and tiered appeal. To give the outfit a powerful punch, the media personality then slipped on a set of bright red tights and equally colorful hot pink slingback heels.

Celebrating her birthday this week, the media personality has been celebrating early across social media. Just today, Woods shared another statement party ensemble with two trending elements. The first was her bodycon dress, complete with long-sleeves, a high-leg slit and ribbed fabric.

Ribbed fabric, like fishnet material and crocheted knits, is making a comeback amongst the celebrity style scene; from Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj and Kate Hudson, stars across all industries are breaking out their best ribbed pieces for fall ’21.

In addition to her attire, Woods’ own choice of footwear also offered up head-turning appeal. The glittering sandals snaked around the model’s feet and ankles, all adorned with dangling beads and charms. Set atop a lifted stiletto heel and round toe, the silhouette bears resemblance to René Caovilla’s signature Cleo sandals that retail for $1,630 at Farfetch.

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

