Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Week Continues With a Bodycon Dress & Heels That Double As Jewelry

Jordyn Woods’ birthday style is the gift that keeps on giving.

Ahead of her 24th birthday on Thursday, the media personality has been celebrating early across social media. Just today, Woods shared another statement party ensemble with two trending elements. The first was her bodycon dress, complete with long-sleeves, a high-leg slit and ribbed fabric.

Ribbed fabric, like fishnet material and crocheted knits, is making a comeback amongst the celebrity style scene; from Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj and Kate Hudson, stars across all industries are breaking out their best ribbed pieces for fall ’21.

In addition to her attire, Woods’ own choice of footwear also offered up head-turning appeal. The glittering sandals snaked around the model’s feet and ankles, all adorned with dangling beads and charms. Set atop a lifted stiletto heel and round toe, the silhouette bears resemblance to René Caovilla’s signature Cleo sandals that retail for $1,630 at Farfetch.

Not one to wear just any regular shoe, Woods also debuted another buzzy pair earlier this week from Amina Muaddi. The model shared a preview into her birthday style on Instagram over the weekend, tapping Area for her first celebratory look. The risk-taking number featured layers of strategically-placed crystal chains formed into a spaghetti strap-style fit and a draped silhouette.

As for footwear, Woods broke out a set of bold see-through pumps. The pair features a fully PVC slingback design with a pointed toe, glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. The Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, retail for $1,130 at Bergdorf Goodman.

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

