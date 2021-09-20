Jordyn Woods Is Riskier Than Ever in a Peek-a-Boo Chain Dress & Glass Slippers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods’ birthday is approaching and she’s making sure to celebrate in the boldest fashion.

The model shared a preview into her birthday style on Instagram over the weekend, tapping Area for her first celebratory look. The risk-taking number featured layers of strategically-placed crystal chains formed into a spaghetti strap-style fit and a draped silhouette.

As for footwear, Woods broke out a set of bold see-through pumps. The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to recent collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from all of the Kardashian sisters to Paris Hilton and even Rihanna herself.

Woods’ pair in particular features a fully PVC slingback design with a pointed toe, glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. The Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, retail for $1,130 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Amina Muaddi Begum pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

