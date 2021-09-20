×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jordyn Woods Is Riskier Than Ever in a Peek-a-Boo Chain Dress & Glass Slippers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jordyn-woods-chain-dress-heels-birthday
Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
View Gallery 12 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jordyn Woods’ birthday is approaching and she’s making sure to celebrate in the boldest fashion.

The model shared a preview into her birthday style on Instagram over the weekend, tapping Area for her first celebratory look. The risk-taking number featured layers of strategically-placed crystal chains formed into a spaghetti strap-style fit and a draped silhouette.

As for footwear, Woods broke out a set of bold see-through pumps. The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to recent collaborations with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from all of the Kardashian sisters to Paris Hilton and even Rihanna herself.

Woods’ pair in particular features a fully PVC slingback design with a pointed toe, glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. The Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, retail for $1,130 at Bergdorf Goodman.

Related

Jordyn Woods' Birthday Week Continues With a Bodycon Dress & Heels That Double As Jewelry

Koio's First Women's Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Kylie Jenner Flatters Her Baby Bump in Low-Rise Jeans, Oversize Trench & Chunky Boots

Amina Muaddi Begum embellished PVC pumps
Amina Muaddi Begum pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

Channel Jordyn Woods in these more wallet-friendly takes on the PVC footwear trend.

schutz, cendi transparent pump, clear heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $118.

steve madden, pumps, heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Alessi pumps, $109.

jessica simpson, heels, pvc, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Pirrie Pumps, $89.

Click through the gallery for more stars who love their Amina Muaddi heels.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad