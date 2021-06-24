Jimmy Choo Releases a Charity Design Contest Collection Filled With Sparkles & Florals

Jimmy Choo is bringing design fantasies to life. The British brand’s Choo Sketch design contest, where its followers created and sent the brand their own designs, has officially released its five winning styles.

Jimmy Choo’s Sparkling Broom pumps, designed by Joyce Fung. CREDIT: IAIN/Jimmy Choo

The competition was created with the goal of bringing people together to express creativity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic that caused many to stay home and quarantine last year. Chosen by creative director Sandra Choi and the brand’s social media followers, the five finalists’ designs have been launched online in a Choo Sketch Collection capsule that embodies Choo’s signature glamour and elegance. All proceeds from the shoes’ sales will be donated to the Jimmy Choo Foundation’s partner Women for Women International, which helps women survivors of war rebuild their lives.

Jimmy Choo’s Wisteria pumps, designed by Nathan Scalzo. CREDIT: IAIN/Jimmy Choo

All of the styles in the collection feature a range of Choo signatures. The brand’s sharp pointed-toe silhouettes are present in most, as well as a major dose of glamour from crystal, metallic and pearl embellishments. Some pairs even feature garden-worthy satin blossoms, from blooming petals to enchanting wisteria. Choi’s penchant for jewel tones also reigns supreme, with tonal hues of green, purple and various shades of pink providing pops of summer-worthy color across the different shoes.

However, the collection’s most powerful element comes from its designers. Hailing from Dubai, UAE, to France, the five creatives have exhibited strong design visions and a sharp eye for Jimmy Choo’s brand identity. They also created these designs and brought them to life in the midst of a global pandemic — which, understatedly, is no small feat. Below, view their unique creations from the Choo Sketch Collection, which is available now on JimmyChoo.com.

Cynosure Booties

Inspired by Indian jewelry, Hema Ved’s transparent Cynosure sock booties are sprinkled with crystals. The sparkling shoes also feature crystals and pearl drops embroidered around the ankles, as well as metallic heels containing crystal-covered spheres. The dazzling pair’s rounded toes and 4-inch stilettos make for a towering shoe that’s ideal for making a statement year-round.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Sparkling Broom Pumps

Made by Hong Kong designer Joyce Fung, these Sparkling Broom pumps make for a true Cinderella moment. The pointed-toe pumps are crafted from clear plexi atop a metallic silver sole. They also feature hand-embroidered crystals around the topline and heels with layered crystal chains, bringing the glass slipper into the 21st century with a little extra sparkle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Wisteria Pumps

Nathan Scalzo’s Wisteria pumps are utterly garden-worthy, inspired by the wisteria of his local France. The heels are crafted from nature-inspired green satin, featuring a pointed toe and 4-inch heel that are clear Choo signatures. Polishing off the pumps are two elegant clusters of hand-embroidered purple flower petals, directly paying homage to their namesake flower.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Nia Mules

The opulent Nia mules, designed by Pia Tan-Ramirez of the Philippines, incorporate voluminous pink satin with a pleated bow that’s inspired by couture. The shoe also has bursts of sparkle from an embroidered crystal chain, as well as crystal adornments on the back of their heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Blossom in Your Choos Sandals

The architecture-inspired Blossom in Your Choos sandals, made by Romanian designer Valentina Badeanu, make a bold floral statement. Pink leather ankle and toe straps provide a base for blossoming hand-painted satin flowers. The 3.5-inch heels and short platform also provide an added heigh boost, for those looking to elevate their summer looks.