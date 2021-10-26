Jill Biden Brightens Up Her Fall Style in a Sunshine Yellow Sweater & Slip Skirt

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden brightened up her fall style during a trip to Charleston, South Carolina, this week. The first lady paid visits to both Joint Base Charleston and the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center on Monday.

For the outing, Dr. Biden opted for a monochrome ensemble in a coordinating yellow tie-neck sweater and a midi-length slip skirt, accented with oversize pearl earrings. Slip dresses and skirts are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts amongst a revitalization of retro trends.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

First lady Jill Biden speaks to military members at Joint Base Charleston in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden is escorted by Dr. Raymond DuBois at the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, S.C., Oct. 25. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden greets people at the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

