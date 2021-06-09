Jill Biden Departs on First Official International Trip in an Ocean Blue Suit & Classic Pumps

Jill Biden joined President Joe Biden today as they headed off on the president’s first overseas trip of his term.

Ahead of their first official international excursion, the commander in chief and first lady boarded Marine One in Washington D.C. this morning. Dr. Biden herself decided on a formal suit for the outing in a deep blue shade, layered with a white ruffled blouse and leather belt.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and even Michelle Obama have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One for his first international trip as President, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the educator went classic in a set of nude pumps. The pointed-toe design came balanced atop a stiletto heel with a rounded vamp, bearing resemblance to similar pairs that she previously sported from Jimmy Choo. Heels like the first lady’s pick retail for upwards of $600 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One for his first international trip as President, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

