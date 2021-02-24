Jill Biden Pops in a Bright Purple Blazer, Pencil Skirt & Knee-High Boots in Virginia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden arrived in Richmond, Va., today to speak during a forum at the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities.

The first lady met with attendees and spoke with speakers during the event, sitting distanced on stage with a protective blue velvet face mask for safety. For her outfit of the day, the educator layered a bright purple blazer over a scoop-neck white blouse with a matching eggplant pencil skirt. She then accessorized further with gold bracelets as well as coordinating hoop earrings and a “Mama” chain necklace.

Jill Biden listens to speakers during a forum at the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Feb. 24. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden, left, speaks during a forum at the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Feb. 24. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Dr. Biden balanced out her choice of attire with a set of black knee-high boots. The soft suede pair featured a slouchy fit, all set atop an almond-toe front and a lifted stiletto heel. The silhouette has become one of the first lady’s favorites this winter as she has been seen wearing similar pairs throughout January and February.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Jill Biden listens to speakers during a forum at the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities. in Richmond, Va., Feb. 24. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s knee-high boots. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Stay on top of the knee-high boot trend like Jill Biden in these soft boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Paige Carmen Boots, $200 (was $498).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Hai Boots, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Eileen Fisher Most Boots, $275.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jill Biden’s top footwear moments over the years.