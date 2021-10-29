Jill Biden Meets the Pope in a Black Pencil Skirt, Heels & a Traditional Lace Veil

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden visited the Vatican City this morning to meet with Pope Francis ahead of a G-20 meeting this weekend. The first lady and president, who are practicing Catholics themselves, exchanged gifts with the head of the Catholic church during their visit.

For the occasion, Dr. Biden opted for formal attire with both classic and modern twists. Her look featured a textured animal print blazer and coordinating skirt layered over nude fishnet tights. For a more traditional appeal, the first lady also included a black lace veil atop her head. Also known as a mantilla, the traditional head covering has been worn by many first ladies in the past in the presence of the Pope, from Melania Trump to Jackie Kennedy, Barbara Bush and more.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted by the Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza, center, as they arrive for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

Dr. Biden herself accented her traditional look with a set of classic suede pumps. The dark silhouette came balanced atop a mid-height heel with a pointed toe and rounded vamp.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, prepares to leave after a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US delegation pose for a photo with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exchange gifts with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. From classic pumps to statement boots, Biden’s go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Click through the gallery to see Jill Biden’s style throughout the years.