×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Opts for Unconventional Beach Attire in Skinny Jeans & Nike Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jill-biden-joe-biden-beach
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 91 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden enjoyed a beach day on Sunday near their home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The first couple was spotted going for a walk on the sandy shores yesterday, bundling up to keep warm for the beach outing despite the cold temperatures. Jill herself opted for a white windbreaker-style jacket layered over a blue sweater and classic blue skinny jeans.

jill biden, jeans, skinny jeans, jacket, sneakers, beach, nike, delaware, house, joe biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: AP

jill biden, jeans, skinny jeans, jacket, sneakers, beach, nike, delaware, house, joe biden
A closer view of Jill Biden’s sneakers.
CREDIT: AP

Both Bidens prepped for the walk in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Asics with similar colorways available for $70 via Zappos.

Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The running shoe includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit. Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style once retailed for $120 Nike.com but now resells for upwards of $75 to $160 at GOAT.

Related

Jill Biden Visits a Pediatric Vaccination Clinic in a Cherry Red Gown

Jill Biden Just Stepped Out in a Timeless Fall Look

Serena Williams Sparkles in Crystal-Covered Mini Dress & Nike Sneakers for 'Jimmy Kimmel'

jill biden, jeans, skinny jeans, jacket, sneakers, beach, nike, delaware, house, joe biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: AP

jill biden, jeans, skinny jeans, jacket, sneakers, beach, nike, delaware, house, joe biden
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7.
CREDIT: AP

nike, zoom air pegasus, sneakers, gray
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Take inspiration from Jill Biden in these similar Nike sneakers.

nike, air zoom pegasus
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, $120.

nike sneakers, gray
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Free Run 5.0, $100.

nike sneakers, gray
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Renew In-Season TR 11, $75.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jill Biden’s style evolution.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad