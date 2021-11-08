Jill Biden Opts for Unconventional Beach Attire in Skinny Jeans & Nike Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden enjoyed a beach day on Sunday near their home in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The first couple was spotted going for a walk on the sandy shores yesterday, bundling up to keep warm for the beach outing despite the cold temperatures. Jill herself opted for a white windbreaker-style jacket layered over a blue sweater and classic blue skinny jeans.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s sneakers. CREDIT: AP

Both Bidens prepped for the walk in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Asics with similar colorways available for $70 via Zappos.

Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The running shoe includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit. Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style once retailed for $120 Nike.com but now resells for upwards of $75 to $160 at GOAT.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk along the beach in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Nov. 7. CREDIT: AP

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

