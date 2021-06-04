Jill Biden Continues Her Streak of Edgy Style in a Blazer, Waxed Skinny Jeans & Leather Sneakers

Dr. Jill Biden continued her streak of unconventional and edgy first lady attire as she returned home from Delaware this week.

After spending her 70th birthday bike riding in Rehoboth Beach, Del., with President Joe Biden yesterday, the first lady made her way back to Washington D.C. this afternoon in bold attire. The ensemble layered a blazer over an untucked striped dress shirt and leather skinny jeans.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Friday, June 4, 2021, to travel to Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s sneakers. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the educator kept comfortable in sleek low-top sneakers. The two-tone pair featured black leather uppers with a contrasting white midsole.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

Yesterday, Jill Biden kicked off her birthday adventures with a celebratory bike ride with President Biden.

Related Christina Aguilera Celebrates Pride Month in a Sweatshirt With Her Own Face On It & Towering Heels Irina Shayk Is Rock N' Roll-Ready in Graphic T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Combat Boots Heidi Klum Gets Crafty in a Sailor Moon Tee, Matching Anime Sweats & Berry-Coated Designer Slides

The first lady joined her husband out on the trail in Rehoboth Beach, Del., in honor of her 70th birthday getting in a bout of exercise in athletic attire. While the president decided on jeans, Dr. Biden opted for athleisure in camouflage leggings and a relaxed black T-shirt; both kept safe in protective helmets and sunglasses for their ride.

When it came down to footwear, the commander in chief tapped Asics for his cycling shoe while the first lady decided on Swoosh-adorned kicks Her smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The running shoe includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit.

Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style once retailed for $120 Nike.com but now resells for upwards of $75 to $131 at GOAT.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden go for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for Jill Biden’s 70th birthday, June 3. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Click through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s most memorable looks over the years.