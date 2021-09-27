×
Jill Biden Returns to the White House in Skinny Jeans & Lace Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden returned to the White House on Sunday after a weekend spent at Camp David.

Staying relaxed for the afternoon of travel, Dr. Biden herself layered a black buttoned jacket over a classic tee and silver button-hemmed skinny jeans.

On her feet, the first lady debuted a new set of sneakers courtesy of Chloe. The low-top pair, titled the Lauren silhouette, includes a see-through lace upper branded with the label’s name across the toe. The sneaker also comes equipped with a canvas heel tab and a scalloped white rubbed midsole. The designer style comes from the brand’s resort ’20 collection and retails for $495 at Matches Fashion.

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Echo Jill Biden’s sneakers in these similar pairs inspired by the first lady.

chloe, lace sneakers, shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches

Buy Now: Chloe Lauren Sneakers, $495.

lace sneakers, agl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: AGL Lace Sneakers, $395.

lace sneakers, louise et cie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Louise et Cie Boyana Sneakers, $99.

