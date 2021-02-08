Jill Biden Makes a Case for Ballet Flats in Skinny Jeans & a Blazer As She Hangs With First Dogs

Jill Biden is making a case for this once beloved footwear silhouette in the White House.

The first lady released a new video on Instagram this weekend joined by the first family’s dogs, Major and Champ. As she promoted proper safety when walking your dogs, Jill also showed off her casual off-duty attire; the ensemble matched a bright blue blouse to a sleek black blazer and classic skinny jeans.

As for footwear, the educator opted for classic black round-toe ballet flats.

While they were once viewed as conventional and mundane, in recent months, ballet flats have experienced a revitalization within the fashion world amidst increased desires for comfort and stability with returns to more relaxed fashion choices. Instead of pumps or towering heels, stars and street style icons alike continue to debut their takes on classic flats inspired by must-have designs from brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Neous and more cult-favorite brands.

When it comes to Jill Biden’s own off-duty attire, the ballet flats are just one of a few of her favorite casual pairs. Another frequented silhouette comes from Swiss brand On Running. When the first lady welcomed Champ and Major to the White House in January, she kept warm in a midi-length black coat worn with her go-to sneakers.

The On Cloudflow features adaptive engineered mesh uppers for breathability and support along with a unique speedboard with a responsive flex and rocker to allow for full propulsion during strides. A signature CloudTec outsole includes 18 individual pods to push your step forward and provide a cushion for shock absorption. The first lady’s choice of colorway comes with ombré black to gray uppers on top of a split-tone pink and white outsole.

The style retails for $140 and is available in a mix of shades at Zappos.com.

On Cloudflow running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden has always been a fan of classic pumps and also slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots that she frequented during the election season. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

