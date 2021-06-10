Jill Biden Wears Spotted Silk Dress & Rhinestone ‘Love’ Blazer to Meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson this afternoon ahead of the G7 Summit.

The American first couple joined Johnson at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, UK, today to discuss topics surrounding the summit. For the outing, Dr. Biden herself went chic in a knee-length spotted dress complete with a black and white silky fabric. She kept warm in a layered unique blazer adorned with the word “Love” across the back in rhinestones.

(L-R) First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, June 10. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s “Love” blazer. CREDIT: AP

To top off her outfit, the American first lady opted for a classic pump set atop a lifted stiletto heel with a round toe base and black suede uppers.

(L-R) First Lady Jill Biden, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, June 10. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

Last night, President and Dr. Biden touched down in England for their first-ever international tour of the president’s term. For their arrival, the first lady broke out a buttoned blue blazer and a white shift dress to match her suede heels from Marion Parke.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK, June 9. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jill Biden’s top footwear moments over the years.