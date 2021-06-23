Jill Biden Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in the Boldest Zebra Dress & Holographic Heels

Jill Biden showed off another side to her versatile style as she touched down in Mississippi and Tennessee this week.

Stopping by a vaccination site in Nashville on Tuesday, the first lady opted for a wild ensemble that featured a bold animal-printed dress. The knee-length number came with a bright red base coated in a slew of zebras and a surprise element of lime slices. To give the bold design a business-ready touch, Dr. Biden also included a black blazer to top off the outfit.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden lands at Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, in Pearl, Miss., Tuesday, June 22. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. This week’s pick featured a sharply pointed toe with cutout panels across the side and a uniquely tapered heel design.

The pair bears a striking resemblance to a design that the first lady has worn before, too, from Prada. The Buckle kitten heel slingback is designed with its sleek sheen and adjustable fit, with similar designs from the brand retailing for $995 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Ole Smoky Distillery in Nashville, Tuesday, June 22. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

