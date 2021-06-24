Jill Biden Pops in a Red Cape Dress & Designer Heels Alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Jill Biden joined Dr. Anthony Fauci as they touched down in Florida this afternoon.
The first lady was spotted deboarding at Orlando International Airport, popping in a bright red cape dress complete with a layered look and a knee-length fit.
When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. This week’s pick featured a sharply pointed toe with cutout panels across the side and a uniquely tapered heel design.
Biden’s choice tapped Valentino in a slingback design, accented by a recognizable buckled logo across the toe; the first lady’s heels retail for $895 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.