Jill Biden Arrives in Tokyo for the Olympics in a Recycled Cape Dress & Buckled Slingbacks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Japan today ahead of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The American first lady touched down in Tokyo from Air Force One, arriving in eye-catching fashion thanks to her cherry-red dress. The knee-length number featured a short-sleeve fit with a layered cape, echoing a dress that the first lady wore during a visit to Florida alongside Dr. Anthony Fauci last month.

Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, arrives at Yokota Base in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, one day before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. This week’s pick featured a sharply pointed toe with cutout panels across the side and a uniquely tapered heel design.

Related Miley Cyrus Gives a Twist on Her Country Roots in Cowboy Boots, a Crop Top & Expletive Sweats Jordyn Woods Makes Summer Whites Sporty in Leggings, New Balances & a Matching Birkin Bag Gabrielle Union is Sharp for Summer in a Glowing White Dress & These $33 Chunky Sneakers

Biden’s choice tapped Valentino in a slingback design, accented by a recognizable buckled logo across the toe; the first lady’s heels retail for $895 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, arrives at Yokota Base in Tokyo on July 22, 2021, one day before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

Dr. Biden wore the same exact outfit combination as she and Dr. Anthony Fauci touched down in Orlando, Florida on June 24. The two visited local vaccination centers and met with officials from the state during their visit.

First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrive at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla., Thursday June 24. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrive at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, June 24. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Echo Jill Biden’s choice of heels in these similar pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Hamden Pumps, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Manolo Blahnik Erisli Heels, $290 (was $725).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: By Far Diana Pumps, $351 (was $585).

Click through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s memorable footwear over the years.