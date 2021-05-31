Jill Biden & VP Kamala Harris Honor Memorial Day in Patriotic Red, White & Blue Attire

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff honored Memorial Day today with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The first and second couples arrived at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this afternoon in commemoration of the federal holiday that pays remembrance to military personnel who lost their lives in the performance of military duties.

As President Biden laid a wreath in honor of those lives lost, the first lady and Vice President used their attire to send a patriotic message. Dr. Biden opted for a red midi-length dress for the day which complemented Harris’ navy and white suit, creating the three colors of the American flag when seated next to each other.

First lady Jill Biden arrives with Doug Emhoff, right, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, before President Joe Biden places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 31, in Arlington, Va. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va. CREDIT: AP

Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden listen as President Joe Biden speaks during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, May 31, in Arlington, Va. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 31. CREDIT: MEGA

Memorial Day holds an especially deeper meaning for the Biden family and the Biden administration. President Biden lost his son Beau to brain cancer on May 30, 2015, at the age of 46; Beau was the president’s eldest of three children from his marriage with his first wife, the late Neilia Hunter Biden.

While his death was not in military duty, Beau Biden served his country when he decided to temporarily give up his seat as Delaware’s attorney general in 2008 to join his Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq; Beau then spent a year in Iraq and received the Bronze Star and the Conspicuous Service Medal for his duty.

“I shouldn’t be talking so much about my son, but I’m not going to apologize for it,” said President Biden during his speech on Friday in honor of military servicemen and women as well as their families. “He’s like a lot of you. You do your duty… it deserves so much more — you deserve so much more.”