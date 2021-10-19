Jill Biden Pops in Purple to Honor State and National Teachers of the Year

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden honored teachers from across the country this week with a special event at the White House. Joined by President Joe Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the first lady honored the 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.

Dr. Biden, an educator herself, arrived at the event in an eggplant purple dress that hit just below the knee. At the event, she also took the podium to speak with her fellow teachers as 2020 National Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy and 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey also got their chances to address the crowd.

First lady Jill Biden walks from the White House with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona for an event to honor the 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Washington. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

For the occasion, Dr. Biden tapped Valentino for footwear in a slingback design, accented by a recognizable buckled logo across the toe; the first lady’s heels retail for $895 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. This week’s pick featured a sharply pointed toe with cutout panels across the side and a uniquely tapered heel design.

President Joe Biden kneels photo at the end of an event hosted by first lady Jill Biden to honor State and National Teachers of the Year, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Washington. Standing third from left is Juliana Urtubey, 2021 National Teacher of the Year, first lady Jill Biden, Tabatha Rosproy, 2020 National Teacher of the Year and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden, right, applauds 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey, left, a bilingual special education teacher in Las Vegas, during an event with 2020 and 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

