Jill Biden Spreads the Love in a Fuschia Coat & Slouchy Knee-High Boots for Valentine’s Day

Jill Biden started Valentine’s Day celebrations early today as she unveiled new decorations outside the White House.

The first lady, joined by President Joe Biden and their two dogs as well, appeared outside their residences this morning to debut new heart-themed art on the lawn. The pieces came adorned with words like “Unity” and “Healing,” promoting positivity ahead of the upcoming holiday.

For the outing, Jill went with an on-theme fuschia pink coat, complete with a double-breasted finish and a classic white tee layered underneath. With a cup of coffee in hand, the bold outerwear then came matched to slouchy black suede knee-high boots to combat the cold weather. The president also went for a casual look as he stepped out in a quarter-zip jacket, light-wash jeans and brown boots.

Earlier this week, the educator released a new video on Instagram joined by the first family’s dogs, Major and Champ. As she promoted proper safety when walking your dogs, Jill also showed off her casual off-duty attire; the ensemble matched a bright blue blouse to a sleek black blazer and classic skinny jeans.

As for footwear, the educator opted for classic black round-toe ballet flats.

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden has always been a fan of classic pumps and also slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots that she frequented during the election season as well as her workout-ready On Running sneakers for off-duty occasions. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

