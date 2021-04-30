Jill Biden Is the Picture of Spring in Her Favorite Lemon Dress & Neon Yellow Heels

Jill Biden channeled spring with ease as she headed to Georgia alongside President Joe Biden this week. The first lady and the president flew to Atlanta on Thursday to commemorate the 100-day mark of his term and to meet with former President Jimmy Carter.

For the outing, Jill went bold in a cinched lemon-coated midi-length dress from Oscar de la Renta’s spring ’21 collection. The first lady previously sported the design at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony on International Women’s Day in March.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden travel to Georgia today for an event to mark the president’s 100th day in office and to pay a visit to former US President Jimmy Carter, April 29. CREDIT: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP/MEGA

As the president bent down to pick a dandelion for his wife, they gave a glance at her bold footwear to match her circus dress. The heels are a pointed-toe pump with a lifted heel and a deep yellow suede coating.

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP/MEGA

To stay comfortable for the flight, the educator then switched out her shoes for her favorite ballet flats.

While they were once viewed as conventional and mundane, in recent months, ballet flats have experienced a revitalization within the fashion world amidst increased desires for comfort and stability with returns to more relaxed fashion choices. Instead of pumps or towering heels, stars and street style icons alike continue to debut their takes on classic flats inspired by must-have designs from brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Neous and more cult-favorite brands.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden travel to Georgia for an event to mark the president’s 100th day in office and to pay a visit to former US President Jimmy Carter, April 29. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

