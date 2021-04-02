Jill Biden Gets Edgy in a Leather-Trim Dress, Lace Tights & Chunky Booties

Jill Biden showed off an edgier side to her style as she tackled a West Coast visit this week. The first lady met with members of the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield, Calif., on the final stop of her busy day yesterday before heading back to Washington D.C.

For the event, the educator opted for a bold combination, layering a leather-trimmed dress under a matching black jacket with lace tights to finish. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

First lady Jill Biden speaks with members of the California Highway Patrol as she boards a plane from Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif., April 1. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

To complete the outfit, Jill opted for one final edgy element: platform boots. The chunkier silhouette featured a rounded toe with a sturdy block heel, all set with smooth suede uppers and a chain-linked accent across the ankle.

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Thursday, April 1. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jill Biden’s top footwear moments over the years.