Jill Biden Channels Mom-Chic Style in a Crinkled Blouse, Skinny Jeans & Cap-Toe Espadrilles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrived back in Washington D.C. last night after a weekend trip to the president’s hometown in Delaware.
Touching down in Marine One on Sunday, the first lady showed off her casual off-duty style in a mom-chic look. The educator layered a crinkled white blouse with dark wash skinny jeans and a brown tote bag.
On her feet, Jill went for a chic footwear moment in espadrille wedges. The low heel featured quilted white leather uppers with a black cap toe design, all set atop a rope-coated wedge base. The design bears resemblance to silhouettes from Chanel, Dior and more top labels.
When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.
Go chic for spring like Jill Biden in these espadrille wedges.
Buy Now: Castañer Catalina Wedges, $175.
Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Marguerita Stars Wedges, $138 (was $395).
Buy Now: Soludos Wedge Espadrilles, $95.
Click through the gallery to check out more of Jill Biden’s memorable looks throughout the years.