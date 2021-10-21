Jill Biden Brightens Up in a Fuschia Blazer & Dress Set With Classic Pumps in New York

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Jill Biden brought a bright pop of color to New York this week as she visited a local school in The Bronx.
The first lady stopped by PS 83 Annex Donald Hertz School on Wednesday, meeting with teachers and students in formal attire. Her ensemble included a coordinating fuschia blazer and knee-length shift dress, accented with a gold brooch and a floral face mask.
On her feet, the educator herself kept classic in a set of nude pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette came set with a rounded vamp and a mid-height heel, all held together with suede uppers.
When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.
Channel Jill Biden in these classic heels inspired by her outfit this week.
Buy Now: Nine West Tatiana Pumps, $84.
Buy Now: A New Day d’Orsay Pumps, $25.
Buy Now: Schutz Boris Slingbacks, $118.
Find more of Jill Biden’s style evolution over the years at the gallery below.