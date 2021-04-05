Jill Biden Celebrates Easter in Classic Pastels & Suede Pumps Alongside the Easter Bunny

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the Easter Bunny to the White House this afternoon.

Though the first family canceled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll this year due to health and safety concerns, they still celebrated the holiday alongside a masked Easter Bunny on the South Portico steps in Washington D.C.

For the occasion, Jill herself channeled classic holiday attire for spring in a pastel green dress with a V-neck silhouette and raw-hem edges. She matched the number to classic pumps in a soft suede gray upper.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden join the Easter Bunny on the South Portico steps of the White House, April 5. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP/MEGA

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden join the Easter Bunny on the South Portico steps of the White House, April 5. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP/MEGA

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP/MEGA

The first lady previously wore a similar outfit combination in March as she and the president stepped out of the White House before spending the weekend at their home in Delaware.

The first couple boarded Marine One and arrived at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del, in style. In a look that echoed styles of former first ladies like Michelle Obama, Lara Bush and even Jackie Kennedy, Jill Biden opted for a chic pistachio green ensemble, layering a cowl neckline knee-length dress with a belt-cinched waist under a coordinating tailored coat.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., March 12. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Channel classic style like Jill Biden in these gray heels inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Nine West Omygosh Pumps, $63.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Sasha Pumps, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $99.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jill Biden’s top footwear looks throughout the years.