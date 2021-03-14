Jill Biden Channels Classic First Lady Style in a Pistachio Green Coat, Cinched Dress & Silver-Sliced Heels

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stepped out of the White House on Friday before spending the weekend at their home in Delaware.

The first couple boarded Marine One and arrived at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del, in style. In a look that echoed styles of former first ladies like Michelle Obama, Lara Bush and even Jackie Kennedy, Jill Biden opted for a chic pistachio green ensemble, layering a cowl neckline knee-length dress with a belt-cinched waist under a coordinating tailored coat.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden leave the White House en route to Delaware for the weekend, March 12. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the educator balanced out the tones of her look with neutral soft gray pumps; the silhouette included a unique metallic slice across the heel counter, bearing resemblance to a signature style from Louis Vuitton, the Eyeline pump. The style boasts a rounded vamp with a sharp front, contrasted by a sleek detail around the meeting point of the 4-inch stiletto lift and the heel counter. The rarer style once retailed for over $800 at the time of sale.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., March 12. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

