Jill Biden Blooms in an Eye-Catching Floral Dress & Classic Pumps in Georgia

Jill Biden broke out chic summer florals for a quick trip down to Georgia this week.

Stopping by Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, the first lady opted for an eye-catching floral dress for the occasion; the long-sleeve, midi-length design featured navy uppers with multicolor flowers and a bright red belt.

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Savannah, Ga., on July 8. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the educator echoed the choice of her dress with a pair of classic pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette included satin uppers, a rounded vamp and a mid-height heel.

First lady Jill Biden speaks with some newly vaccinated teenagers and their mother at a vaccination facility at Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah, Ga., July 8. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson look on. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

