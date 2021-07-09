×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Blooms in an Eye-Catching Floral Dress & Classic Pumps in Georgia

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jill-biden-floral-dress-heels
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 38 Images

Jill Biden broke out chic summer florals for a quick trip down to Georgia this week.

Stopping by Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, the first lady opted for an eye-catching floral dress for the occasion; the long-sleeve, midi-length design featured navy uppers with multicolor flowers and a bright red belt.

jill biden, floral dress, dress, heels, pumps, navy, georgia, savannah, vaccination, raphael warnock
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Savannah, Ga., on July 8.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, floral dress, dress, heels, pumps, navy, georgia, savannah, vaccination, raphael warnock
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Savannah, Ga., on July 8.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, floral dress, dress, heels, pumps, navy, georgia, savannah, vaccination, raphael warnock
A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the educator echoed the choice of her dress with a pair of classic pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette included satin uppers, a rounded vamp and a mid-height heel.

jill biden, floral dress, dress, heels, pumps, navy, georgia, savannah, vaccination, raphael warnock
First lady Jill Biden speaks with some newly vaccinated teenagers and their mother at a vaccination facility at Alfred E. Beach High School in Savannah, Ga., July 8. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson look on.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, floral dress, dress, heels, pumps, navy, georgia, savannah, vaccination, raphael warnock
A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Channel Jill Biden in these navy heels.

navy heels, pumps, lk bennett
CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridges

Buy Now: LK Bennett Fern Pumps, $240.

navy heels, pumps, sarah flint
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Buy Now: Sarah Flint Perfect Pumps, $395.

navy heels, pumps, michael kors
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Michael Michael Kors Leather Pumps, $108 (was $144).

Click through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s shoe style over the years.

Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad