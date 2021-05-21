×
Jill Biden Does Logomania in a Floral Dress, 2000s Cardigan & Dior-Coated Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House today for a Medal of Honor ceremony for retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett.

For the occasion, the first lady went classic in a two-tone dress; the design featured a bold floral print atop a voluminous skirt, layered under a trending black cardigan. Retro-chic cardigans are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

jill biden, heels, dress, dior, black, white, white house, medal of honor
Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden at the White House before a Medal of Honor ceremony for retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, May 21.
CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the educator tapped one of her favorite brands in two-tone slingbacks. The Christian Dior pair came set atop a pointed toe and a 4-inch comma heel, formed with black technical fabric. The finishing touch comes in an embroidered “J’ADIOR” ribbon is embellished with a flat bow, all retailing for $950 on the French luxury house’s website.

jill biden, heels, dress, dior, black, white, white house, medal of honor
President Joe Biden, retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, pose for a photo after Puckett was presented the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, heels, dress, dior, black, white, white house, medal of honor
A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Click through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s sleek style over the years.

