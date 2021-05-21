Jill Biden Does Logomania in a Floral Dress, 2000s Cardigan & Dior-Coated Pumps

Dr. Jill Biden joined President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House today for a Medal of Honor ceremony for retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett.

For the occasion, the first lady went classic in a two-tone dress; the design featured a bold floral print atop a voluminous skirt, layered under a trending black cardigan. Retro-chic cardigans are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden at the White House before a Medal of Honor ceremony for retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, May 21. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the educator tapped one of her favorite brands in two-tone slingbacks. The Christian Dior pair came set atop a pointed toe and a 4-inch comma heel, formed with black technical fabric. The finishing touch comes in an embroidered “J’ADIOR” ribbon is embellished with a flat bow, all retailing for $950 on the French luxury house’s website.

President Joe Biden, retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, pose for a photo after Puckett was presented the Medal of Honor in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 21, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

