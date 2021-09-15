Jill Biden Does Florals for Fall in a Graphic Dress, Double-Breasted Blazer & Slingback Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dr. Jill Biden paid a visit to a local elementary school in Milwaukee, Wis., this afternoon during one of her first formal outings since a foot procedure earlier this summer.

For the event, the first lady stopped by Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School today as she continued her nationwide tour. The educator herself opted for a blue, black and white floral shift dress from Christian Siriano for her outfit of the day, layered under a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons.

First lady Jill Biden arrives at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 15. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. This week’s pick featured a sharply pointed toe with black suede uppers and a mid-height heel.

First lady Jill Biden visits Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 15. CREDIT: MEGA

First lady Jill Biden visits Marvin E. Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 15. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the first lady has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Channel Dr. Jill Biden in these slingbacks inspired by her outfit today.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Nine West Happy Heels, $90 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: By Far Tiffany Slingback, $336 (was $480).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Rondia Pump, $60 (was $70).

Click through the gallery for a look at Jill Biden’s shoe style throughout the years.