Jill Biden Heads to Italy in a Pinstripe Jacket, Flowing Dress & Soft Fall Booties

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden departed the White House today as they head to Rome, Italy, for a G-20 meeting to sit down with a few of the world’s most powerful leaders.

The first couple made their way to Air Force One before their departure in dressier attire. The first lady herself tapped into fall styling, layering a pinstripe jacket over a navy dress and a printed multicolor scarf.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for a trip to Rome to attend the G-20 meeting, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, Dr. Biden tucked a set of opaque tights into a dark navy platform boot. The round-toe pair came balanced atop a chunky base with a curved block heel and a shaft hitting just above the ankle.

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. Froom classic pumps to statement boots, Biden’s go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

