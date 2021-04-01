Jill Biden Goes Patriotic in a Navy & White Polka Dot Dress With Cherry Red Slingbacks in California

Jill Biden arrived in Delano, Calif., yesterday to speak at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union.

For the outing, the first lady opted for a patriotic outfit combination in a navy and white polka dot midi dress layered under a coordinating blue blazer. The red element of the flag-inspired look came in the form of slingback pumps courtesy of Manolo Blahnik; set atop a kitten heel with a securing strap, the now sold-out pointed-toe style also featured a signature oversize buckle and a $755 price tag at Neiman Marcus.

First lady Jill Biden arrives at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, Calif., on Wednesday, March 31 CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s slingback heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, Calif., March 31. CREDIT: AP

During her visit on Wednesday, the first lady also met with members of the Cesar Chavez family. Chavez was a Mexican-American labor and civil rights activist who dedicated his life to combating the struggles faced by farmworkers, aiming towards better living and working conditions; he also founded the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers of America).

First lady Jill Biden stands with members from the Cesar Chavez family upon arrival at The Forty Acres, the first headquarters of the United Farm Workers labor union, in Delano, Calif., March 31. CREDIT: AP

