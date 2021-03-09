Jill Biden’s Pleated Polka Dot Dress & Slouchy Boots Master This Major Spring Styling Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

First lady Jill Biden stopped by Joint Base Lewis-McChord during her trip to Washington state today, visiting a local children’s museum on base as well as speaking with a few military families.

For the occasion, the educator stepped out in a polka dot brown dress complete with a shirt-style silhouette, belt-cinched waistline and pleated skirt. Biden matched the design to a floral face mask, pearl jewelry and coordinating brown boots. Color-themed attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble.

Jill Biden, second from right, visits a water activity table at the new children’s museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. Biden also visited with military families during her visit. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the first lady once more selected her favorite boots. The soft suede pair featured a slouchy fit, all set atop a round-toe front and a lifted stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to designs she has previously sported from Stuart Weitzman. The silhouette has become one of the first lady’s favorites this winter as she has been seen wearing similar pairs throughout January and February.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Jill Biden (L) speaks during a tour of the new children’s museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington state. Biden also visited with military families during her visit. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

