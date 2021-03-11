Jill Biden Looks Unexpectedly Edgy in a Moto Jacket & Pirate-Inspired Smoking Slippers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

First lady Jill Biden continued her tour across the country yesterday, stopping by the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Califor., to meet with military families and children at the school on base.

For the occasion, the educator herself opted for an unexpectedly edgy look with a more casual twist. As she braced the winds upon landing in the Golden State, she showed off an ensemble that layered a moto-style zip-up jacket over a two-tone blue dress with a protective face mask to match.

Jill Biden meets with children during a visit to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. CREDIT: AP

Jill Biden (C) arrives for a visit to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s unique loafers. CREDIT: AP

To add to the edgier elements of her look, Dr. Biden then traded her usual pumps and knee-high boots for a more relaxed choice of footwear. The round-toe loafers featured a curved vamp with dipping edges and a subtle block heel in a silhouette also known as a smoking slipper. Marrying a loafer and a slipper, this design dates back to the 1800s and is rumored to have earned its name thanks to its comfortable blend of a house shoe and outdoor design — perfect for stepping into the parlor or on the porch for a smoke.

The first lady’s choice, in particular, included smooth suede uppers and a surprising pirate inspire skull and sword design across the top. The style bears a strong resemblance to Stubbs and Wootton’s Skull Velvet slippers, a style that retails for $500 at Neiman Marcus.

Jill Biden (C) arrives for a visit to the U.S. Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s unique loafers. CREDIT: AP

Stubbs and Wootton Skull Velvet slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

While Jill Biden’s footwear of choice comes with a higher price tag, you can still slip into comfort in these pairs inspired by her bold look.

