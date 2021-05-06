Jill Biden Perfects Spring Layering in a Pearl-Trim Blazer, Ruffled Dress & Her Favorite Edgy Metallic Slingbacks

Dr. Jill Biden continued her tour across the United States yesterday, touching down in Salt Lake City before visiting with students at a local elementary school and meeting with frontline workers at a vaccination center.

The first lady tapped into her signature style for the outing, layering a pearl-trimmed blazer with a lace-coated navy dress.

U.S. Reps. Blake Moore, left, and Burgess Owens, right, greet first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Salt Lake City International Airport’s TAC Air terminal, May 5. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. This week’s pick featured a sharply pointed toe with cutout panels across the side and a uniquely tapered heel design.

The pair bears a striking resemblance to a design that the first lady has worn before, too, from Prada. The Buckle kitten heel slingback is designed with its sleek sheen and adjustable fit, with similar designs from the brand retailing for $995 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

First lady Jill Biden visits a classroom at Glendale Middle School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden visits a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Jordan Park on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

