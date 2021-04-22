Jill Biden Pops in a Cinched Hot Pink Dress, Layered Pearls & Classic Pumps

Jill Biden opted for the brightest look for a visit to both New Mexico and Arizona as she continued her tour across the country on Wednesday.

The first lady waved to crowds when boarding her flight to Albuquerque, N.M., yesterday, modeling a color-coordinate ensemble. The outfit included a hot pink midi-length dress cinched with a chunky belt and layered under a coordinating coat; she accessorized further with strands of glowing white pearls and a floral face mask.

Jill Biden boards a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 21, 2021, before traveling to New Mexico and Arizona. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the educator went classic in a set of nude pumps. The pointed-toe design came balanced atop a stiletto heel with a rounded vamp, bearing resemblance to similar pairs that she previously sported from Jimmy Choo. Heels like the first lady’s pick retail for upwards of $600 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

First lady Jill Biden and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, visit a COVID-19 vaccination center at First Choice Community Healthcare – South Valley Medical Center in Albuquerque, N.M., April 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

