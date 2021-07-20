×
Jill Biden Glows in All White Attire With Floral Slingbacks to Meet Queen Rania of Jordan

By Claudia Miller
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden welcomed Queen Rania of Jordan to the White House this week for their first working meeting during Dr. Biden’s tenure at the White House.

For the occasion, the American first lady herself modeled an all-white ensemble that layered a tailored blazer over a knee-length shift dress. As for Her Royal Highness, Queen Rania opted for a red collared dress cinched with a thickened leather belt.

Queen Rania of Jordan meets First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at the White House in Washinton DC, on July 19, 2021, during a working visit.
CREDIT: AP
A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle.

Today’s pick came in the form of a statement floral shoe from Christian Dior, one of Dr. Biden’s favorite styles. Titled the J’Adior Slingback, the kitten heels feature a logo-adorned back strap and a floral upper; similar colorways retail for $1,150 on the brand’s website.

Queen Rania of Jordan meets First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at the White House in Washinton DC, on July 19, 2021, during a working visit.
CREDIT: AP
Queen Rania of Jordan meets First Lady of the United States Jill Biden at the White House in Washinton DC, on July 19, 2021, during a working visit.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

