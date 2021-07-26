×
Jill Biden Visits Hawaii in a Floral Dress & Endless Leis

By Claudia Miller
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Jill Biden made a stop on her way home from the Tokyo Summer Olympics, visiting with locals in Hawaii this weekend.

The first lady visited Waipahu, Hawaii on Sunday after touching down at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Saturday in a bright lavender dress. While also modeling a floral tiered dress yesterday as well, the educator earned a series of floral leis; a lei is a garland historically strewn together with a series of objects, given as a gift for a variety of reasons including arrivals, departures, graduations and more major occasions.

jill biden, floral dress, dress, purple, lei, hawaii
First lady Jill Biden waves to the media on the tarmac after arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, floral dress, dress, purple, lei, hawaii
Hawaii Gov. David Ige, center, his wife Dawn Amano-Ige, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, tour a vaccination clinic at a high school in Waipahu, Hawaii, Sunday, July 25, 2021.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, floral dress, dress, purple, lei, hawaii
First lady Jill Biden after speaking at a vaccination clinic at a high school in Waipahu, Hawaii, Sunday, July 25, 2021.
CREDIT: AP

Earlier in the weekend, Dr. Biden attended the swimming competitions during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The first lady tapped Ralph Lauren for her attire at the event, modeling a polo-adorned blazer, tee and white jeans.

jill biden, olympics, tokyo, ralph lauren
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, right, gestures as she talks to Raymond Greene prior to the start of the swimming competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

