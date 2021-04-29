Jill Biden Blooms in a Floral-Trim Dress for President Biden’s First Joint Address to Congress

First lady Jill Biden watched on with glee last night as her husband President Joe Biden addressed joint members of congress for the first time since taking office.

Watching on from the socially distanced crowd alongside Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, the first lady stood to accept her own round of applause as she modeled a Gabriela Hearst design. The custom-made number highlighted a navy silk wool fabric and a mesh overlay featuring a series of flowers; according to the brand, each embroidery represents the federal flower of every state and territory of the United States along with the District of Columbia.

The dress last night wasn’t Jill Biden’s first time wearing a bespoke Gabriela Hearst design representing all of the federal flowers, either. Said to symbolize unity and emphasize the importance of all citizens coming together as one during these trying times, the first lady also previously wore a similar custom white dress from the Uruguayan designer for inauguration night celebrations back in January.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and first lady Jill Biden watch on as President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. CREDIT: MEGA

Also in attendance for last night’s speech of course was Vice President Kamala Harris. The second-in-command too decided on a form of symbolic attire, layering a double crepe suit and a silk ivory camisole. While all hand-tailored in New York, the pieces come from designer Prabal Gurung, who was born in Singapore and raised in Nepal. By tapping the Asian designer for this historic occasion, Harris provided a sign of support for the Asian and Asian American communities who have faced increased hate crimes and discrimination in the United States in recent months.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and members of the Congress walk through Statuary Hall as they arrive ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden fist bumps Vice President Kamala Harris as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauds in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. CREDIT: MEGA

