Jill Biden Goes Back to School in a Classic First Lady Layering & Two-Tone Pumps

Dr. Jill Biden returned to the hallowed school hallways this week as her and President Joe Biden visited a local elementary school in Virginia. The visit is part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour, highlighting how the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools.

Meeting with teachers and students, Jill — an educator herself — channeled classic first lady fashion for the occasion. Her outfit layered a textured gray coat with a silver brooch over a white pencil-style dress with a cinched black belt to match in a look that echoed the tastes of former first ladies like Michelle Obama, Lara Bush and even Jackie Kennedy.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, walk with Principal Kelly Denny, during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. CREDIT: AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden applaud a student during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yorktown, Va. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the current first lady herself went for a unique heel with a split tone design. The pointed-toe pumps feature a rounded vamp with a bow adornment and a lift that appears to measure over 3 inches in height.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, May 3, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, Dr. Biden’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

